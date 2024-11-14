YouTube Shorts creators can now create AI-generated song remixes

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube Shorts

YouTube has introduced an exciting new feature for creators making Shorts! The newly launched tool lets them remix existing songs and create their own unique 30-second versions to use in their videos. This feature is part of YouTube's Dream Track program and is currently available to a select group of creators.

How does this feature work?

The creators involved in this program can pick from a list of eligible songs and tell the AI how they want to change the song. They can adjust elements like the genre or mood to give it a fresh twist. After that, the AI generates a new version of the song that keeps the main feel of the original while adding the creator's ideas.

YouTube ensures that the original song is credited properly in the Short and on the audio page, making it clear that the track was remixed using AI.

What is Dream Track?

Dream Track was launched in November 2023 and is powered by Google's AI team, DeepMind. At first, it allowed a select group of US creators to use AI-generated voices of well-known artists.

The feature also came with a partnership with Universal Music Group and various popular musicians like John Legend, Charli XCX, and Troye Sivan. Over the past year, it has become available to all creators in the U.S.

In other news, Meta is adding new AI tools to all its social media platforms. Recently, a developer found out that Meta is creating an exciting new feature for Instagram, the well-known photo-sharing app. This new feature will let users make their own profile pictures using AI technology. There are not many details available yet, but it looks like similar features are also being worked on for Facebook and WhatsApp.

ALSO READ: Spotify emerges as YouTube alternative, launches new video features with monetisation program