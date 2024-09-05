YouTube Shorts creators can now add text, filters to thumbnails

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS YouTube Shorts

YouTube has rolled out new features YouTube Shorts. These new tools aim to help creators attract more viewers and enhance the customisation options while uploading short videos. YouTube has introduced new features for both Android and iOS platforms. These new features also include the ability to create and customise creative thumbnails. A video was posted on YouTube's Creator Inside channel to share information about these new features.

YouTube’s new features for Shorts thumbnails allows users to add text, filters, and emojis to their video thumbnails. When choosing a thumbnail for their short-form videos, users will now see two new options for adding text and filters in the top right corner of the screen.

These new customisation features also allows users to choose and edit thumbnails for their YouTube Shorts even after they have been uploaded. YouTube aims to give creators more control over the visual appeal of their short videos across devices with these "highly requested" features.

The updated thumbnails will be visible on search, hashtag, audio, and pivot pages. YouTube also plans to bring additional functionality for Shorts thumbnails in the coming year.

Image Source : YOUTUBEYouTube new creator tools for Shorts

Meanwhile, YouTube Premium, Google's ad-free subscription service, has recently adjusted its prices across all subscription plans in India. This change affects Individual, Family, and Student plans, with some plans experiencing a modest increase and others seeing a significant rise in cost. Here's what you need to know about the new YouTube Premium prices in India.

The Individual plan for YouTube Premium, which provides a single user with ad-free streaming, background playback, and access to exclusive content, has undergone a price increase. The monthly recurring subscription for this plan now costs Rs. 149, up from the previous Rs. 129.

The Family plan, which enables up to five users to access YouTube Premium benefits under one subscription, has encountered a notable price hike. The plan now costs Rs. 299 per month, compared to the earlier price of Rs. 189. This increase is quite substantial, particularly for families who frequently utilise YouTube Premium for its ad-free experience and other features.

ALSO READ: Instagram Stories now allow comments, just like livestreams