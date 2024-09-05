Instagram Stories now allow comments, just like livestreams

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram new update

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to comment on each other's Stories. The aim is to increase community interaction within the platform, similar to the experience of livestreaming where users can engage in larger discussions. A few users, including marketing strategist Taylor Loren (@taylor.loren on Threads), have already noticed this feature.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared a screenshot of the feature in the company’s Channel. Instagram users have the option to disable comments on their Stories if they prefer.

The new feature seems to be inspired by user behaviour. Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, has previously mentioned that Stories are one of the app's most popular features and are more widely used than posting content to the main feed. Private messaging is also highly favoured by users who prefer engaging in closed groups with their friends.

This addition of public comments to Stories is part of Instagram's ongoing efforts to increase engagement on the platform.

Meanwhile, Instagram has recently introduced new text tools to help users create more personalised grids that reflect their individuality. Users can now layer photos and add text as stickers to achieve their desired look. They can personalise their posts by selecting an image and adding a text overlay in their preferred font, or by creating a collage using the gallery button. The shape of the sticker can be changed to a square, circle, heart, or star.

In addition to the text tools, Instagram is introducing new fonts along with animations and effects for Reels and Stories. The platform has also doubled the limit for carousel posts, allowing users to upload up to 20 photos and videos in a single post.

These new features offer users the ability to personalise their content, similar to the customization options available to early Myspace users. Instagram has also introduced a feature that enables users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of Myspace's early social media days.

