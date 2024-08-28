Instagram introduces new tools to let users personalise their grid

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram new update

Instagram has rolled out new text tools designed to help users create more personalised grids that reflect their individuality. Users can now layer photos and add text as stickers to achieve their desired look. They can personalise their posts by selecting an image and adding a text overlay in their preferred font, or by creating a collage using the gallery button. The shape of the sticker can be changed to a square, circle, heart, or star.

In addition to the text tools, Instagram is introducing new fonts along with animations and effects for Reels and Stories. Moreover, the platform has doubled the limit for carousel posts, allowing users to upload up to 20 photos and videos in a single post.

These new features offer users the ability to personalise their content, similar to the customization options available to early Myspace users. Notably, Instagram has also introduced a feature that enables users to add a song to their profile, reminiscent of Myspace's early social media days.

Meanwhile, Instagram is reportedly testing a new location-based feature that will allow users to share real-time updates on a map. The feature has been in development since February 2023 and is currently being trialled in selected small markets.

According to a report from The Verge, the new feature will allow Instagram users to share text or video updates that are pinned to specific locations on the map. Only users who have been added to your Close Friends list or those you follow back will be able to see the updates. The updates from friends will also appear on the same map in proximity to each other.

However, it's important to note that the feature will not be available to all Instagram users by default and will remain limited during the testing phase.

