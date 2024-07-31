How to hide likes on Instagram posts, reels? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Instagram is a popular social media platform, which is used by more than 2 billion users around the world. The platform users post many photos, videos and reels each day to share it with their friends, family, followers and fans. However, over the years, researchers have discovered that the platform is also taking a negative toll on the mental health of its followers. For instance, the number of likes on a photo, video or reel can have an adverse effect on the user.

The platform has considered this effect and rolled out a feature, which allows users to hide the number of likes on their posts. It means, that instead of displaying the default numerical value under a photo, it now lists a few specific users and adds "and others."

Hiding your like count on Instagram is simple and reversible. In some cases, it might have a positive impact on how you experience the app. Here's how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide likes on Instagram posts and reels

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 2: Tap on the top right.

Step 3: Below "What you see," tap on "Like and share counts."

Step 4: Tap on the toggle next to "Hide like & share counts" to turn this setting on or off.

Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing new AI-based features for creators. The newly launched AI Studio consists of tools that enable Instagram creators to create an AI persona. This AI persona can respond to questions and engage in chats with their followers and fans on their behalf. The feature was initially announced at the company’s Connect event last year and has recently entered testing with a small group of well-known Instagram users.

