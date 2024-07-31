Wednesday, July 31, 2024
     
How to hide likes on Instagram posts, reels? A step-by-step guide

Instagram posts and reels can have a negative impact on the mental health of users. The platform allows users to easily hide likes on their posts and reels.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2024 12:50 IST
Instagram
Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Instagram is a popular social media platform, which is used by more than 2 billion users around the world. The platform users post many photos, videos and reels each day to share it with their friends, family, followers and fans. However, over the years, researchers have discovered that the platform is also taking a negative toll on the mental health of its followers. For instance, the number of likes on a photo, video or reel can have an adverse effect on the user. 

The platform has considered this effect and rolled out a feature, which allows users to hide the number of likes on their posts. It means, that instead of displaying the default numerical value under a photo, it now lists a few specific users and adds "and others."

Hiding your like count on Instagram is simple and reversible. In some cases, it might have a positive impact on how you experience the app. Here's how to do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide likes on Instagram posts and reels

  • Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.
  • Step 2: Tap on the top right.
  • Step 3: Below "What you see," tap on "Like and share counts."
  • Step 4: Tap on the toggle next to "Hide like & share counts" to turn this setting on or off.

India Tv - How to hide likes on Instagram posts, reels

Image Source : FILEHow to hide likes on Instagram posts, reels

Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing new AI-based features for creators. The newly launched AI Studio consists of tools that enable Instagram creators to create an AI persona. This AI persona can respond to questions and engage in chats with their followers and fans on their behalf. The feature was initially announced at the company’s Connect event last year and has recently entered testing with a small group of well-known Instagram users.

Instagram enables the user to add 20 songs to a single reel easily

