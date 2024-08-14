Wednesday, August 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Instagram to bring Snap Map like feature for the platfrom: All you need to know

Instagram to bring Snap Map like feature for the platfrom: All you need to know

Instagram’s new location-based feature aims to enhance user interaction while maintaining privacy, continuing the platform’s tradition of adopting successful ideas from its rivals.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2024 19:05 IST
Instagram
Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing a new location-based feature which will enable users to share real-time updates on a map. This feature is said to be in the development phase since February 2023, and it is currently being trialled in the selected small markets

According to The Verge report, the new feature will enable Instagram users to share text or video updates which are pinned to specific locations on the map. Only users who have been added to your Close Friends list or those you follow back will be able to see the updates. The updates from friends will also appear on the same map in proximity to each other. 

However, it is a must to mention that the feature will not be available to all Instagram users by default and will remain limited during the testing phase.

How is it different from Snapchat's Snap Maps?

While Snapchat has offered a similar feature through Snap Maps since 2017, Instagram’s version has a notable difference- that it prioritises privacy. 

Unlike Snapchat, which enables users to share map updates publicly, Instagram’s upcoming feature will be limited to friends- most probably for safety reasons. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that safety has been a key focus in developing this feature. 

By the time of writing, it was unclear as to how long the updates will stay live on the map.

Instagram's history of adopting competitor features

This is not the first time when Instagram borrowed features from its competitors. In 2012, Instagram further experimented with a map feature which displayed users' uploaded photos, but it was discontinued in 2016 due to limited use. 

In the recent past, Instagram further introduced popular features like Reels and Stories, which TikTok and Snapchat, respectively inspired.

Copycat accusations

Instagram’s approach to replicating features from competitors has sparked criticism in the tech world. 

Related Stories
Instagram tests new feature for creators to allow them to experiment with reels

Instagram tests new feature for creators to allow them to experiment with reels

Instagram tests new ad format on its platform: Here's why you should worry

Instagram tests new ad format on its platform: Here's why you should worry

Meta is rolling out this WhatsApp feature to Messenger: Here's how it will work

Meta is rolling out this WhatsApp feature to Messenger: Here's how it will work

Instagram rollouts new feature for livestreaming: Here's how it will improve users' experience

Instagram rollouts new feature for livestreaming: Here's how it will improve users' experience

How to livestream on Instagram exclusively for your ‘Close Friends’ list? Steps to follow

How to livestream on Instagram exclusively for your ‘Close Friends’ list? Steps to follow

Meta AI rolls out for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India

Meta AI rolls out for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook in India

How to secure your Instagram profile from hackers? Guide

How to secure your Instagram profile from hackers? Guide

Instagram enables the user to add 20 songs to a single reel easily: Guide

Instagram enables the user to add 20 songs to a single reel easily: Guide

Instagram creators can now create their AI persona to chat with their followers, fans

Instagram creators can now create their AI persona to chat with their followers, fans

Instagram doubles photo carousel limit to help users share more photos, videos

Instagram doubles photo carousel limit to help users share more photos, videos

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has recently accused Instagram’s Threads of being a copycat app of Twitter, even threatening legal action over alleged intellectual property violations.

ALSO READ: Nokia Lumia returns after a decade: HMD Global set to launch 5G smartphone in India

ALSO READ: Google launches Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in India with Tensor G4 SoC

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: Price, availability and more

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement