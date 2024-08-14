Instagram to bring Snap Map like feature for the platfrom: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing a new location-based feature which will enable users to share real-time updates on a map. This feature is said to be in the development phase since February 2023, and it is currently being trialled in the selected small markets

According to The Verge report, the new feature will enable Instagram users to share text or video updates which are pinned to specific locations on the map. Only users who have been added to your Close Friends list or those you follow back will be able to see the updates. The updates from friends will also appear on the same map in proximity to each other.

However, it is a must to mention that the feature will not be available to all Instagram users by default and will remain limited during the testing phase.

How is it different from Snapchat's Snap Maps?

While Snapchat has offered a similar feature through Snap Maps since 2017, Instagram’s version has a notable difference- that it prioritises privacy.

Unlike Snapchat, which enables users to share map updates publicly, Instagram’s upcoming feature will be limited to friends- most probably for safety reasons. A Meta spokesperson confirmed that safety has been a key focus in developing this feature.

By the time of writing, it was unclear as to how long the updates will stay live on the map.

Instagram's history of adopting competitor features

This is not the first time when Instagram borrowed features from its competitors. In 2012, Instagram further experimented with a map feature which displayed users' uploaded photos, but it was discontinued in 2016 due to limited use.

In the recent past, Instagram further introduced popular features like Reels and Stories, which TikTok and Snapchat, respectively inspired.

Copycat accusations

Instagram’s approach to replicating features from competitors has sparked criticism in the tech world.

Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has recently accused Instagram’s Threads of being a copycat app of Twitter, even threatening legal action over alleged intellectual property violations.

