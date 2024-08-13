Nokia Lumia returns after a decade: HMD Global set to launch 5G smartphone in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nokia Lumia

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones is preparing to launch a new 5G smartphone that closely resembles the iconic Nokia Lumia series, which made waves more than a decade ago. As part of a broader rebranding strategy, HMD has been rolling out smartphones under its name since the beginning of 2024. The upcoming device, potentially named the HMD Skyline, has surfaced online, sparking nostalgia among Lumia fans. Alongside this, the company is gearing up to introduce several other new series in the market soon.

Recent budget smartphone launches in India

HMD Global has already launched budget smartphones in India, including the Crest and Crest Max. These devices have been well-received, and now the company is planning to expand its lineup with new models like the Barbie Phone and HMD Hyper. However, the most anticipated release is the HMD Skyline, which is expected to bring back the design aesthetics of the beloved Nokia Lumia series.

Impressive features of the upcoming HMD Skyline

The HMD Skyline is rumoured to feature an OLED display panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. The display is expected to support FHD+ resolution, ensuring crisp and clear images.

Under the hood, the HMD Skyline is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, a budget-friendly yet capable chipset. The device is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, with additional microSD card support for expandable storage.

Advanced camera setup for photography enthusiasts

In the camera department, the HMD Skyline has been rumoured to sport a versatile triple-camera setup. The primary shooter is expected to be a 50MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable shots.

Accompanying this will be two more cameras, a 13MP sensor and an 8MP sensor, providing additional photography options. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to feature a 50MP front-facing camera.

Long-lasting battery and fast charging support

The HMD Skyline is expected to be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, providing ample power for all-day use. Additionally, the device is likely to support 33W USB Type-C fast charging, ensuring quick top-ups when needed. The smartphone is also expected to run on an Android 14-based operating system, offering the latest features and a seamless user experience.

A new era for Nokia Lumia fans

The HMD Skyline, with its Lumia-inspired design and modern features, is set to be a hit among both nostalgic Nokia fans and new users. As HMD Global continues to innovate and rebrand its smartphone ecosystem, the return of a Lumia-like device could mark the beginning of a new era for the brand. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

