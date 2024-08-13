Raksha Bandhan gifting guide: Thoughtful tech gifts for your sibling

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Rakhi gifting ideas for tech-savvy sibling

Raksha Bandhan is the perfect time to express your love to your sibling by gifting them something which they like and appreciate. And what could be better than a gadget like- headphones, earbuds, tablet, wearable or more? Just in case you are confused about what to gift to your sibling on this Rakhi festival, then here is a quick guide which could help you to make a decision. These tech and lifestyle gifts could be ideal gifts with great usability and come with the latest technology which could be appreciated by everyone.

Sony ULT Wear Wireless Headphones

Sony ULT Wear Wireless headphones offer superior sound clarity and are perfect for bass enthusiasts who enjoy immersive listening experiences. Comfortable for long sessions, they make a great gift for someone who loves to lose themselves in music.

It is priced at around Rs 16,990 from Amazon and other leading websites.

JBL TUNE 770NC

JBL Tune 770NC Adaptive Noise Cancelling wireless headphones deliver JBL’s signature Pure Bass Sound and come with an impressive 70-hour battery life, ensuring they can enjoy their favourite tunes for days without needing a recharge.

It is priced at Rs 5,999 from the official website as well as the other leading e-commerce.

OnePlus Pad Go Tablet

OnePlus Pad Go tablet is a versatile and sleek device which could be an ideal gadget for entertainment and work purposes. This tablet offers a high-resolution display and powerful performance- indeed a thoughtful gift for any gadget lover.

It is priced at Rs 19,999 (on Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a combination of sleek design and smart features. This watch monitors fitness goals, tracks health metrics and keeps them connected with notifications- all from the wrist.

It is priced at Rs 19,999 onwards.

Elista ELS-MusiStrom 1600 Bluetooth speaker

Elista ELS-MusiStrom 1600 Bluetooth Speaker comes compact and delivers powerful, immersive sound with 16W output and features vibrant RGB lights for a party atmosphere. With a 5-hour battery life, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, and multiple input options. It is available in Black, Blue and Red colour options and can be bought via leading e-commerce stores.

It is priced at Rs 2,199 from the leading ecommerce.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera is a cute, pocket-sized camera which allows instant printing, making memories come to life right before your eyes. It is a perfect gift for creating keepsakes of your Raksha Bandhan celebrations, ensuring you both have lasting memories of the day.

It is priced at Rs 6499 from the official website and other leading ecommerce.

Dyson Airwrap multi-styler

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is the ultimate gift for a sister who loves to pamper herself. Designed to accommodate various hair types and lengths, this versatile styling tool uses the gentle Coanda effect to create soft, damage-free hairstyles.

It is priced at Rs. 45,900 from the official website of the company along with other leading ecommerce.

