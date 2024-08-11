Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel offers 20+ OTT subscriptions with these three plans

Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, is well-known for its robust network connectivity. However, the company has recently garnered attention due to the rising costs of its recharge plans. If you are an Airtel user who feels burdened by the existing expensive plans, then here is good news. Airtel is offering some recharge plans that come with free access to multiple OTT platforms, providing more value for your money.

As the second-largest telecom company in the country, with a user base of over 380 million, Airtel provides a variety of plans tailored to meet different user needs. In this article, we'll highlight three standout Airtel plans that offer subscriptions to over 20 OTT platforms at no extra cost.

Airtel’s free OTT service

Airtel offers its millions of users access to a service called **Airtel Xstream Play**. Through this service, customers can enjoy content from major OTT apps like SonyLiv, Eros Now, Chaupal, HoiChoi, and Lionsgate Play. In a move to enhance customer satisfaction, Airtel has now made the Airtel Xstream Play service completely free as part of certain recharge plans.

Airtel’s Rs 181 plan

For those looking for a data-centric option, Airtel offers a Rs 181 plan. This plan is a data voucher, meaning it works only if you have an active base plan. Along with 15GB of data, customers receive a free subscription to over 20 OTT apps via Airtel Xstream Play, making it an excellent add-on for heavy data users.

Airtel’s Rs 449 plan

Airtel's Rs 449 plan is another attractive option, offering a comprehensive package. It provides 28 days of validity with unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data, and 100 free SMS per day. The plan also includes a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Play, allowing users to access a wide range of OTT content without any additional cost.

Airtel’s Rs 838 plan

If you're looking for a longer-term solution, Airtel’s Rs 838 plan might be ideal. This plan offers 56 days of validity, during which you receive 3GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. In addition to the free Airtel Xstream Play service, the plan also includes a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime Video, adding even more value to your recharge.

With these plans, Airtel not only provides robust network connectivity but also enhances your entertainment experience with free access to popular OTT platforms.

