Made by Google: 7 exciting products set to launch at the event

Follow us on Image Source : MADE BY GOOGLE Made by Google

Crores of people's eyes are on Google's upcoming mega event, "Made by Google" scheduled for August 13th, 2024. This highly anticipated event will showcase the latest innovations from Google, with the highlight being the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Additionally, the company is expected to unveil a range of other exciting products, including foldable phones and wearables. The event will take place in California, USA, and will see the introduction of a total of seven new products. Here's a detailed look at what to expect:

Pixel 9 Series

Image Source : GOOGLE Made by Google

Pixel 9: The standard model in the series will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is expected to come with 12GB of RAM, making it a powerful option for users. Pixel 9 Pro: This model is rumoured to have a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The camera setup may include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 42-megapixel selfie camera, offering top-tier photography capabilities. Pixel 9 Pro XL: As the flagship model, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely feature a large 6.9-inch display, a Tensor G4 chipset, and the security of the Titan M2 chip. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and a 50-megapixel primary camera. Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's second foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has been eagerly awaited. It is expected to feature an 8-inch primary (inner) display and a 6.3-inch cover display, offering users a versatile and high-performance foldable experience.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Although no official details have been released, rumours suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The display could support up to 2,000 nits of brightness, ensuring excellent visibility, and it may offer an extended battery life compared to its predecessor.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to debut with a redesigned case, improved battery life, and enhanced sound quality. These earbuds will likely be a key accessory for users of the new Pixel phones.

Android 15 and Gemini AI

The new Pixel phones are expected to come with Android 15, though Google has yet to confirm this. Additionally, the phones may feature support for Gemini AI, a new technology that promises to enhance the user experience with smarter, AI-driven features.

With such a diverse lineup of products, "Made by Google" is set to be an event that tech enthusiasts won't want to miss. The launch of the Pixel 9 series, along with other exciting devices, will undoubtedly make headlines in the tech world.

ALSO READ: Best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with unlimited benefits: Details here

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce ‘Blue Tick’ mark for Business Accounts, replacing the green badge