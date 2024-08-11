Best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with unlimited benefits: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi with unlimited benefits

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have recently hiked the prices of their recharge plans, making long-validity options more expensive. As a result, customers are now spending more than before on their mobile plans. While most telecom companies typically offer plans with 28-day validity, there are still options available for those who prefer a full month’s coverage.

For those seeking a full month's validity instead of the usual 28 days, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea each offer specific plans that cater to this need. These one-month validity plans, often referred to as calendar month plans, provide uninterrupted service for the entire month, ensuring users don't have to worry about frequent recharges.

Jio's cheap 1-month plan

If you're a Reliance Jio user, the Rs 319 recharge plan offers you a full month of service. With this plan, you get 31 days of validity, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted free calling and 1.5GB of data per day. Additionally, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily, along with complimentary access to Jio Cinema, Jio Cloud, and Jio TV.

Airtel's cheap 1 month plan

For Airtel users seeking one-month validity at an affordable price, the Rs 379 recharge plan is a great option. This plan provides 2GB of data daily, along with unlimited 5G data access. Additionally, you can enjoy unlimited free calls for 31 days. The plan also includes a free subscription to Wynk Music.

Vi's 1-month plan

For Vodafone Idea users, the Rs 218 plan provides full 1-month validity, offering a cost-effective solution for those seeking basic services. With this plan, you can enjoy free calling, 3GB of data, and 300 free SMS for the entire month.

