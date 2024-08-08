Four major carmakers in trouble for making cars with faulty parts, recall over 1.72 lakh vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Faulty car

BMW Korea, Hyundai Motor, Kia and KGM Commercial- major carmakers will reportedly and voluntarily recall more than 172,000 vehicles. The decision was made due to faulty components, said the transport ministry. In an official statement the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that all four automobile companies will recall 172,976 units of 103 different models.

Why are the companies calling back their cars?

As per Yonhap news agency report, the main problems that prompted the recall include an error with the airbag module inflator of some BMW 320d units and a wiring error of the second-row seats of over 43,000 units of Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV.

Potential fire risk

Also, over 15,000 units of Kia's Soul model are subject to a recall due to a potential fire risk associated with the vehicles' hydraulic electronic control unit. KGM Commercial will recall 52 units of its Smart 110E electric bus models due to a defect in the steering system.

Last month, Kia, Nissan Korea and three other carmakers voluntarily recalled more than 1,56,000 vehicles due to faulty components.

The five companies, also including Hyundai Motor Co., Porsche Korea and Toyota Motor Korea Co., will recall 1,56,740 units of 32 different models.

The problems that prompted the recall include poor durability of the electronic control hydraulic unit of 1,39,478 units of the Sorento SUV model.

Also, 8,802 vehicles across eight Nissan models, including the Q50 model, were found to have defective manufacturing of the propeller shaft.

According to the ministry, Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis will recall 2,782 GV70 units due to defective engine ignition connection bolts. Porsche Korea will recall 2,054 vehicles across 17 models, including the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet, due to a safety issue involving the lane-keeping function.

Toyota Korea will recall 737 vehicles across three models, including the Prius 2WD, due to a defect in the rear door external handle, the ministry said.

Inputs from IANS