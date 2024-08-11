BSNL to launch a 5G smartphone with 200MP camera: Is it true?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL to launch a 5G smartphone with 200MP camera

In recent weeks, BSNL has been making headlines in the telecom industry, especially after the price hikes by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. With its affordable recharge plans and ongoing 4G and 5G network expansion, BSNL has become a hot topic of discussion in the Indian market. Adding to the buzz, new rumours about a BSNL 5G smartphone surfaced which stated that the upcoming device will feature a 200MP camera.

The news started circulating on social media and here is everything you need to know.

Viral rumours of BSNL 5G smartphone

As social media amplifies the unverified information, the news of BSNL launching a 5G smartphone with a 200MP camera and a huge 7000mAh battery gained traction.

As per the recent rumours, BSNL is allegedly collaborating with Tata Company to bring this high-end smartphone to market. Images of the expected upcoming smartphone with a 200MP camera and 5G capability have been widely shared, which has fueled the speculation.

BSNL responds: The truth behind the 5G smartphone rumours

In response to the rapidly spreading rumours related to the upcoming 5G smartphone from the government-headed telecom company, BSNL took over Twitter to set a new record.

The company further clarified that the news of a BSNL 5G smartphone will feature a 200MP camera which is said to be completely false. BSNL further emphasized that these rumours are misleading and warned customers to be cautious of any fraudulent attempts to get exploited by someone who might try to fool them with the fake network sim, or any similar situation.

BSNL’s plan to launch 5G

The official tweet from BSNL India stated that the telecom company has no plans to launch any such kind of smartphone and that people should not fall victim to scams asking for money in exchange for a non-existent 5G phone. The telecom player further urged its customers to stay vigilant and rely only on the official channels for accurate information.

BSNL’s growing popularity: Reason

Despite the fake news related to the 5G smartphone, BSNL will continue to gain popularity as more users will switch to its network and avoid the increasing costs of private telecom providers. Since the beginning of July, the number of BSNL customers has seen a significant rise, especially in states where users are seeking more affordable alternatives.

As BSNL strengthens its position in the market with cost-effective plans and network expansion, it’s clear that the company is focused on enhancing its services rather than launching high-end smartphones. Users are advised to stay informed and cautious, ensuring they don’t fall prey to false promises circulating online.

ALSO READ: BSNL slashes price of 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

ALSO READ BSNL 5G SIM launch: High-speed internet coming soon to select cities