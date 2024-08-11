BSNL slashes price on 3300GB data plan: High-speed internet now at Rs 399

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

BSNL, an existing telecom service provider once overshadowed by its private sector competitors, is making a strong comeback in the Indian telecom market. The state-owned telecom giant has gained renewed attention as Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) have increased their plan prices- this has pushed more users towards BSNL's cost-effective offerings. The company has been consistently launching new affordable recharge plans, causing a significant shift in customer preferences.

BSNL's resurgence in the telecom sector

For years, BSNL's customer base had been declining rapidly, but the recent developments, it has sparked a resurgence of the network’s demand. The price hikes by private telecom operators have led to a noticeable increase in BSNL’s customer base.

For example, in Andhra Pradesh, over 2.17 lakh users switched to BSNL in July (2024), bringing the total number of customers in the state to over 40 lakhs.

BSNL’s strategic move: Affordable high-speed internet

BSNL is not only focusing on cheap recharge plans but it is also working towards providing high-speed 4G and 5G network services. The company has already installed 4G networks across 15,000 sites across the country and it is set to launch its 4G services in Andhra Pradesh on August 15.

This move is said to provide users with fast internet at competitive prices, further solidifying BSNL’s position in the market.

BSNL reduces the price of the popular 3300GB data plan

One of BSNL’s most attractive offers recently witnessed a significant price cut on its 3300GB data plan. Originally priced at Rs 499, the plan is now available at a reduced cost (by Rs 100), making it available for Rs 399.

This broadband plan offers fibre users a massive 3300GB of data at a fraction of the cost compared to competitors.

This price reduction is a part of BSNL’s strategy to attract more customers by offering affordable, high-speed internet options. The Rs 399 plan not only provides ample data but also ensures that users do not have to worry about running out of bandwidth, making it an ideal choice for heavy internet users.

