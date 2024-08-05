BSNL 5G SIM launch: High-speed internet coming soon to select cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 5G SIM launch

Earlier in July, private telecom companies raised the tariffs for existing recharge plans, making BSNL amongst the most economical telecom service providers in the country. Since then, the government-led telecom service provider has been attracting attention with its cost-effective short-term and long-term plans.

Recently, there has been a buzz about BSNL's upcoming 4G and 5G networks in the country which promised new advancements in connectivity for its users. Here are the things you must know about the upcoming technology by the Indian government.

5G Video call trial

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister recently tested BSNL's 5G network and successfully made the first video call by using it. This development sparked excitement, as the minister announced that the rollout for users could happen soon (timeline unspecified). Furthermore, to this announcement, another video showcasing BSNL's 5G capabilities has been circulating on social media, adding to the anticipation.

Viral video of BSNL 5G SIM card

Union Communications Minister further shared a video on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing the demonstration of a video call made on BSNL's 5G network. The post highlighted a successful trial of BSNL's 5G-enabled call.

Also, another video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform which highlighted BSNL's 5G SIM card (unboxing), which has gone viral. The video showcased a SIM card branded with BSNL and 5G labels, allegedly filmed at a BSNL office in Maharashtra. However, no official confirmation has been pushed out from the company, by the time of writing, regarding this viral video.

Initial 5G network rollout: Locations

Reports and leaks about BSNL's 5G network have been surfacing for some time. A recent report further indicates that 5G trials may soon commence on BSNL's network at select locations across the country. The initial rollout is expected to occur in prominent regions of the country like:

Connaught Place, Delhi IIT, Hyderabad JNU Campus, Delhi IIT, Delhi Sanchar Bhavan, Delhi Select Locations in Gurugram Government Office, Bangalore India Habitat Center, Delhi

These trials will provide users with a glimpse of the high-speed internet connectivity that BSNL's 5G network promises.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Apex Edition foldable phone set to launch on August 7: What to expect?

ALSO READ: Airtel revised prepaid and postpaid plans for August 2024: Details here