X users can now edit DMs: Here's how to use this feature

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS X (Twitter)

X (formerly Twitter), the social network owned by Elon Musk, has introduced one of the most requested features for direct messages: the ability to edit your message. This feature is now available to iOS users, and the company plans to roll it out to more platforms soon. Users expect to be able to edit their messages in messaging apps, and it's great to see X catching up with other chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Messenger, all of which have had this functionality for a while.

The company’s handle also posted about the new functionality on the platform and wrote, “save yourself from your own bad decisions (or typos) (or both). DM edits are here. you’re welcome”.

Here’s how you can use new edit functionality on X (Twitter)

1. Open any direct message chat from your X iOS app.

2. Long-press on any message that you sent or tap on the three-dot menu beside the message.

3. Select the “Edit message” option to modify the sent message.

According to a support page, there is no time limit for editing messages, and you can also edit older DMs on the platform. However, there is a limit of five overall edits per message. The social network also applies the same limit on editing posts.

While X keeps a log of edited messages for security reasons, it currently does not show the version history of edited messages.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk recently brought attention to a major issue with X's content algorithm. According to Musk, the algorithm functions based on a simple principle: if a user engages with certain content, the algorithm assumes that the user wants to see more similar content.

However, Musk also pointed out a significant drawback of this approach. The algorithm lacks the sophistication to differentiate between content that users genuinely enjoy and content they share out of outrage or disagreement.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: Why Brazil shut down X platform and what is Elon Musk's feud with top judge?