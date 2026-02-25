YouTube enhances Premium Lite plan with Background Play and Offline Downloads features

New Delhi:

YouTube, one of the leading and oldest video streaming platform is making its Premium Lite plan even better for the users. The platform has added two new features, which the people have been asking for: one is ‘background play', and the other is ‘offline downloads'. Now, the Premium Lite subscribers can have the videos playing in the background while switching apps without pausing the content which is being played or while the phone is locked. Additionally, they can now download videos and watch them later, without requiring an internet connection.

These upgrades have come straight after YouTube received multiple feedback from users related to video pausing and creating a halt while using the app on their phones, which tends to slow down and bind the devices. By adding the new features, the platform has again proved to be working on supporting the needs of its customers across multiple countries.

Background Play on YouTube Premium Lite

Background Play is a big deal for anyone who listens to podcasts, interviews, long videos, or music mixes. Before, you had to pay for the full Premium plan to get this. Now, Lite users get it too, which makes a huge difference.

Offline Downloads: feature on YouTube Premium Lite

Offline Downloads are just as handy, especially if you travel a lot or deal with spotty internet. Download a bunch of videos at home, and you’re set for offline viewing wherever you go.

Here’s how the two plans stack up for Premium subscribers

Premium Lite costs Rs 89 per month. Now it has background play and downloads, but it still does not give you YouTube Music Premium.

For that, you will have to subscribe to the regular Premium plan, which will cost you around Rs 149 per month. The full plan removes all ads from every video, unlocks YouTube Music Premium, and gives you background play and downloads.

If you mostly watch videos and do not care much about streaming music, Premium Lite just became a way better deal. You get the most important perks for less money. For anyone thinking about upgrading, this change gives you more choice and flexibility based on what you actually use.