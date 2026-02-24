Upgrade your air conditioner now! Major discounts on LG, Voltas, Daikin, Lloyd and more

New Delhi:

Summer is knocking on the door of people living in the northern part of the country, and with heat rising up, we all are in need of getting our ACs back in action. And certainly, this could be the best time to buy a new air conditioner for yourself. This is because leading brands are offering heavy discounts on 1.5-tonne split ACs, with price cuts going up to 53 per cent during the off-season sale on Flipkart.

A number of popular brands like Voltas, LG, Lloyd, Daikin and Godrej are currently available at significantly reduced prices.

Voltas 1.5 ton split AC deal

The Voltas 1.5 ton split AC, originally listed at Rs 70,890, is now available with a 49 per cent discount. Buyers can purchase it for Rs 35,990 during the off-season sale. Voltas ACs are widely preferred for their cooling performance and durability, making this deal attractive for early buyers.

Daikin 1.5 Ton split AC offer

The Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC is listed at Rs 51,250. With a flat 30 per cent discount, it is now available for Rs 35,990. Customers can also avail additional savings through bank offers and exchange deals. Daikin is further known for energy-efficient cooling and silent operation, making it a strong option for homes.

LG 1.5 ton split AC gets 53 per cent discount

The LG 1.5 Ton Split AC, listed at Rs 72,990, is currently available at a massive 53 per cent discount. Buyers can get it for Rs 33,990. LG ACs are popular for advanced features, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability.

Godrej and Lloyd AC deals

The Godrej 1.5 Ton Split AC is priced at Rs 50,600, but with a discount, you can buy the same machine at Rs 33,990 after redeeming a 33 per cent discount. Furthermore, SBI card users can get an extra Rs 3,500 discount.

On the other hand, the Lloyd 1.5 Ton Split AC, which was originally priced at Rs 53,990, is now available at a 43 per cent discount, bringing down the price to Rs 30,990, making it one of the most affordable options in this sale.

Why does buying during the off-season make sense for the Indians?

We all know the law of demand and supply, and summers are usually when the prices go high. So, buying the machine during the off-season could let the customers save a lot of money. With discounts of up to 53 per cent and additional bank offers, tehse ACs from leading brands could get a cost-effective opportunity to upgrade home cooling systems before temperatures soar.