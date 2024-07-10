Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
You can save your parking location on Google Maps for easy navigation: Here's how

Google Maps enables users to save their parking location on the map, allowing them to navigate back to their parked vehicle. Here's how to save your parking location on Google Maps.

Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2024 14:02 IST
Image Source : FILE Google Maps

Many times, we find ourselves in crowded places, leading to difficulty in finding a parking spot for our cars. In the absence of organised parking space, we often end up parking our vehicles far from our intended destination. However, locating our parked vehicle later can be quite a challenge.

In such a scenario, Google Maps comes to the rescue with a feature that allows users to save their parking location on their devices. This enables users to easily find their cars later on. If you're interested in using this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps' Parking feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps' Parking feature

  • Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.
  • Step 2: Make sure you are on the home screen and go to the "Explore" tab.
  • Step 3: Tap on the blue dot that indicates your location.
  • Step 4: You will see several options on the screen. Tap on the "Save parking" option, located next to the Share location icon.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

To retrieve your parking location:

  • Step 1: Open Google Maps again.
  • Step 2: Zoom out and find ‘You parked here’ on Google Maps

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

  • Step 3: Once you spot your parking location on Google Maps, tap on it and click on directions to navigate to your parking location. 

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

Meanwhile, Wi-Fi is essential for connectivity in areas with poor mobile internet connectivity. Many offices, shops, and restaurants offer their own Wi-Fi networks, which provide uninterrupted, high-speed internet. We often use these Wi-Fi networks to connect our devices, and our devices save the Wi-Fi password for future use. These saved Wi-Fi passwords can be used to connect more devices to the network. If you're wondering how to access saved Wi-Fi passwords on an Android device, we have a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

