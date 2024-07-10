You can save your parking location on Google Maps for easy navigation: Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Maps

Many times, we find ourselves in crowded places, leading to difficulty in finding a parking spot for our cars. In the absence of organised parking space, we often end up parking our vehicles far from our intended destination. However, locating our parked vehicle later can be quite a challenge.

In such a scenario, Google Maps comes to the rescue with a feature that allows users to save their parking location on their devices. This enables users to easily find their cars later on. If you're interested in using this feature, here's a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps' Parking feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Google Maps' Parking feature

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Make sure you are on the home screen and go to the "Explore" tab.

Step 3: Tap on the blue dot that indicates your location.

Step 4: You will see several options on the screen. Tap on the "Save parking" option, located next to the Share location icon.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

To retrieve your parking location:

Step 1: Open Google Maps again.

Step 2: Zoom out and find ‘You parked here’ on Google Maps

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

Step 3: Once you spot your parking location on Google Maps, tap on it and click on directions to navigate to your parking location.

Image Source : FILEGoogle Maps parking

