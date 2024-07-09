How to find passwords for Wi-Fi networks you've connected to your smartphone? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Wi-Fi password

Wi-Fi is essential for connectivity in areas with poor mobile internet connectivity. Various offices, shops, and restaurants offer their own Wi-Fi networks that provide uninterrupted, high-speed internet connectivity. We often use these Wi-Fi networks to connect our devices, and our devices save the Wi-Fi password for future use. These saved Wi-Fi passwords can be used to connect more devices to the network.

If you're wondering how to access saved Wi-Fi passwords on an Android device, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

Step 1. Go to the Settings on your smartphone.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Wi-Fi password

Step 2. Open the Wi-Fi or Internet submenu in Settings.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Wi-Fi password

Step 3. Tap the current network. If you want to access the password of a saved network, select "Saved networks" and choose one.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Wi-Fi password

Step 4. Tap "Share" below the network's name.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Wi-Fi password

Step 5. Authenticate yourself if you have device security set up.

Step 6. You will then see the plain text password under the QR code.

Image Source : FILEHow to access Wi-Fi password

