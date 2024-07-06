How to manually scan malicious apps on Android smartphone? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Malicious apps

There are more than 3.6 billion Android users around the world. The operating system available is in smartphones ranging from low-budget to premium segments. Due to this reason, Android users are the preferred target of scammers who steal users' data and information by using malicious apps.

Android allows side loading of apps and installation of third-party marketplace apps is also allowed on the Android operating system. Many times users are tricked into installing such malicious apps. The operating system’s parent company Google knows about this problem and has devised a way to help users scan for malicious apps on their smartphones.

If you also think you have installed a malicious app on your smartphone. You can follow this guide to scan your smartphone for such apps. You don't need to install any third-party app for this.

A step-by-step guide on how to manually scan malicious apps on Android smartphone

Step 1. Unlock your device.

Step 2. Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device.

Step 3. Tap your profile icon at the top right of the window and then select Play Protect from the popup.

Step 4. In the Play Protect window, tap "Scan" to start the scan. The scan will go through every app you have installed and should take less than a minute for most users. If Play Protect finds anything malicious, it will resolve the problem automatically.

