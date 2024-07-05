How to delete your WhatsApp account? A step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. It is used by more than 3 billion users around the world. The platform has many features such as ephemeral status updates, enhanced privacy, and compatibility with several other platforms. Due to this reason, WhatsApp has also become a channel for business and formal communication.

However, the platform can be overwhelming for some users due to spam, ads, and necessary communications from various other sources. There are several other alternatives to WhatsApp such as Telegram and Signal available in the market. If you have decided to delete your WhatsApp account and move to some other platform, you can easily do it. Here’s how.

A step-by-step guide on how to delete your WhatsApp account

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your Android phone.

Step 2. On Android, tap on the three-dot menu at the top right,

Image Source : FILEHow to delete your WhatsApp account

Step 3. Go to Settings, then tap on Account, and then select Delete My Account.

Image Source : FILEHow to delete your WhatsApp account

Image Source : FILEHow to delete your WhatsApp account

Step 4. Enter your registered mobile number in the full international format with the country code included.

Image Source : FILEHow to delete your WhatsApp account

Step 5. WhatsApp will ask for the reason for deleting your account, but you can skip this step if you prefer not to share the reason.

Image Source : FILEHow to delete your WhatsApp account

Step 6. Finally, tap “Delete my account” to confirm the deletion process.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has always been a popular platform for messaging, voice and video calls. However, making calls to unsaved contacts has been inconvenient as users had to save the contact or start a chat to place a call. The new in-app dialer aims to solve this issue by streamlining the process of calling unsaved numbers.

The dialer feature is introduced with a floating action button available within the calls tab of WhatsApp. With this new feature, users can directly enter phone numbers to make calls without saving the contact first. This feature is designed for making quick calls to new numbers or temporary contacts that you do not want to store in your phonebook.

ALSO READ: How to hide your WhatsApp display picture from unknown callers?