Xiaomi Smart Speaker with IR Control launched at Rs 4,999: Features, availability and more

Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) in India which has been priced at Rs 4,999 and is available at Mi website, Flipkart and Mi Homes.

With the aim to redefine music experience for listeners, the new Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR control) comes with new and improved features like Smart home control center, IR Control, LED clock display, Balanced sound field and more. The speaker features a 1.5 inch mono speaker, built in smart voice assistant (Google assistant) and Bluetooth 5.0, the Smart Speaker delivers a power-packed performance while being a a perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, "Being one of the top three smart speaker brands in the country[1], we have a deep understanding of our consumer’s needs and preferences. In line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) from the house of Xiaomi that truly captures the brand's vision of innovation. The smart speaker is the perfect amalgamation of unique features and latest technological offerings, making it the smart centre for your homes. It is a great package that offers convenience and quality, simultaneously enabling customers to enjoy diverse multimedia options. Our endeavor is to deliver the best and Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is the validation of the same."

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is a blend of technology and craftsmanship that provides the consumers a exceptional sound experience with Google Assistant built in, claims the company. The speaker boasts of IR control, a voice remote control for home appliances that infuses new life into conventional non-smart devices. Consumers could easily connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by Google Home app to create a smart home experience.

Key Features

Design

Claimed to be one of the most stylish of home devices, Xiaomi Smart Speaker (IR Control) is a blend of technology and craftsmanship gives birth to its elegant, compact body and calming colour scheme. It also comes with an LED display that supports adaptive brightness which adjusts to the light in the room. The consumers can use the smart speaker as an alarm and choose their favorite songs, singers, genres, and scenes when setting the alarm.

Smart Hub for your home

Xiaomi Smart Speaker boasts of IR control, a voice remote control for home appliances that infuses new life into conventional non-smart devices. Integrated with Google Assistant built in, consumers can connect the device to Xiaomi Home App followed by Google Home app to create a smart home experience.

A new audio experience

Offering a perfectly balanced sound field, the all-side speaker comes with an innovative cavity design that contributes to the richness and details of the sound from all angles. Contributing to providing an all-around immersive experience, consumers can connect two Xiaomi Smart Speakers and enjoy a sonorous stereo sound experience. making the home life freer. Equipped with Chromecast built-in™ to wirelessly cast audio with a single click, consumers can enjoy playing music, podcasts or news via Bluetooth with a smooth transmission.