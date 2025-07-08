Xiaomi Compact 20000mAh power with built-in cable and fast charging at Rs 1799 Capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously, it includes 12-layer protection to prevent overheating and short circuits. The power bank will be available from July 10 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi stores, in Ivy Green and Dark Grey colour options.

Xiaomi, one of the leading names in the consumer tech world, has introduced its latest 20,000mAh Compact Power Bank in the Indian market. The new powerbank features a built-in USB Type-C cable along with 22.5W fast charging capability. The new powerbank has been designed for the convenience of the user, and the best part of the charger is the cable, which claims to fit seamlessly into any device, enabling users to charge their devices on the go without carrying extra cables.

Price and availability in India

The Compact powerbank is priced at Rs 1,799 in the indian market. The sales for the powerbank will begin on July 10 at noon. Those who are willing to buy can visit the official website of the company (mi.com), along with Flipkart (exclusive ecommerce partner) and leading Xiaomi retail stores, which are available across the nation. This powerbank will be available in two attractive colour variants- Ivy Green and Dark Grey Highlight of the Compact Powerbank: Fast charging and capacity With the battery capacity as high as 20,000mAh, the powerbank will be capable of charging around 3-4 devices easily. (2x 10,000mAh, 3.7V cells) The charger has a charging speed of 22.5W, which is capable

Input/output ports:

It has a USB Type-A input USB Type-C output (also used for charging via built-in cable) Device support: The company claims to charge up to 3 devices simultaneously when fully charged.

Real-world charging stats (As per Xiaomi claims)

The company has evaluated the other devices, as per the charging:

iPhone 16 Pro: Charges 4 times | 56 per cent in 30 mins Xiaomi 15: Charges 2.5 times | 27 per cent in 30 mins Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: Charges 2.9 times | 46 per cent in 30 mins Xiaomi Pad 7: Charges almost twice

Safety and design

Weight: 342g

Protection: 12-layer safety including Overheating Over-voltage Short-circuit Electrostatic discharge

Build: Compact and travel-friendly with a recessed Type-C cable

Warranty and quality