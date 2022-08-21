WhatsApp Update: Stories-like feature to be added in the iOS chat- Report

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

Whatsapp Update:

The messaging platform, WhatsApp, which has launched a number of new improved features on the platform is reportedly rolling out the new feature which has the ability to watch Status directly from WhatsApp's chat list. The new update feature has been introduced for iOS users majorly.

As per the report of WABetaInfo, the beta version 22.18.0.70 will bring in the ability to view Status updates, within the chat list. It has been reported that the new feature has been released to certain beta testers, and is available to a small set of people.

The new feature for iOS which is similar to the Stories feature will enable iOS users to publish pictures and videos that could disappear post 24 hours.

Recently, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta has announced the three new privacy features on WhatsApp, which will give more control over their conversations to the user and will help in adding a layer of protection while messaging.

Furthermore, screenshot blocking was one of the other features and was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS, and has not been spotted on Android beta by the WhatsApp beta tracker website WABetaInfo.

When the recipient tries to take a screenshot to view once images and videos, the screenshot will be automatically blocked, but the sender will not receive any notification.

However, a user can still take photos using a secondary phone or camera.

Inputs from IANS

