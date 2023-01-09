Monday, January 09, 2023
     
WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status update' feature for Android beta: Know more

The new WhatsApp report button will be available within the status options. If users will report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform's Terms of Service.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 09, 2023 13:21 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on a new 'Report status update' feature for Android beta. The new feature will enable the users to report status updates that might violate the platform's Terms of Service, in addition to the already available feature to report messages, reports WABetaInfo.

ALSO READ: How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : PIXABAYWhatsApp

A report button will be available within the status options. If users report a status update, that content will be sent to the moderation team for review to check if it violates the platform's Terms of Service.

ALSO READ: How to save yourself from fake WhatsApp messages on Covid XBB variant

However, this feature does not compromise end-to-end encryption.

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : PIXABAYWhatsApp
ALSO READ: WhatsApp will not support these Samsung smartphones anymore!

 

Nobody, not even WhatsApp, Meta or any proxy provider, can see the content of users' messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature called 'Chat Transfer', which would allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

