How to save yourself from fake WhatsApp messages on Covid XBB variant

WhatsApp is a primary platform for most users across the nation, which enables users to share texts, images, important information and more. Considered to be one of the most convenient modes of conversation, the platform is also being used to feed buds via circulating fake information. Recently, a bug surfaced where the message is being circulated on the instant messaging platform, claiming that the XBB which is the subvariant of Omicron is reportedly deadlier than Delta.

Accordingly to the media reports, as the coronavirus cases started to upscale in China, a lot of fake messages have started to circulate on WhatsApp. The threatening message on the platform has been scaring people by stating that the new variant is way deadlier than the Delta virus, which surfaced last year.

Certainly, the message is fake where WhatsApp has been claiming that the discovered XBB subvariant of Omicron is five times deadlier than any earlier variants which came up. The fake news state that the virus has a higher mortality rate than the earlier Delta virus variant. The misleading and convincing message further states that the symptoms are significantly different from other sub-variants which people have witnessed, globally.

The health ministry has reportedly flagged the viral WhatsApp forwarded message which is considered to be fake and misleading. The ministry has advised WhatsApp users to not believe it or forward it further.

But how?

At times these viral messages are so well drafted that they look credible and authentic. Also, people who have been receiving these messages have been forwarded to them as a part of concern and are shared with friends or family members. But WhatsApp has been asking users to not share any message which lacks facts.=

Here are a few tips to follow if you see such a forward message.

Forwarded message label: Now, WhatsApp has this feature where the forward message will come with a label when it has been shared multiple times. It comes with a 'forwarded multiple times' mark which could be recognised easily and could be deleted or avoided.

Fact check: Photos and videos can be photoshopped and one has to be careful in analysing the media and cross-check if it has some information from some trusted sources.

Verify forwarded message: One must never forward any message which looks fake and lacks information. First, one must recheck it from the existing and recognised news websites to know if the information is true or not.

Report fake when you find some message unauthenticated: If you receive any message which you find from any unknown number, then one must recheck and if there is some suspicion then one must report that person, and the message immediately and prevent people from being misled.

Group privacy settings: One must ensure privacy and avoid/prevent messages from unknown people. One must not allow anyone to add any unknown person to any groups on WhatsApp. This can be done by using the 'Group Privacy' settings and changing the settings on ‘who can add you to the groups’.

