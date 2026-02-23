WhatsApp could soon add more control to how you send messages

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is finally preparing to introduce a feature users have been requesting for years. The platform is developing a scheduled messages feature that will allow users to send messages automatically at a selected date and time. According to reports, the feature is currently under development and is expected to be released in a future update.

What are Scheduled Messages?

Scheduled messages will allow users to type a message, select a specific date and time, and have it delivered automatically at the scheduled moment.

This feature will make it easier to send birthday wishes, greetings, reminders, or important messages without worrying about forgetting them. Once scheduled, the message will remain pending until the selected time and will then be delivered automatically without any additional action from the user.

How the feature will work

For example, if you want to wish a friend, relative, or colleague a happy birthday at midnight but do not want to stay awake, you can simply compose the message in advance and schedule it. The message will automatically reach the recipient at the chosen time.

The feature is currently in testing, and updates about it have been shared by WABetaInfo. While WhatsApp has not officially announced a launch date, the feature is expected to roll out soon for both Android and iOS users.

Where will Scheduled Messages appear?

Once a message is scheduled, it will appear in the dedicated section of the Chat Info screen, displayed in the right corner.

Users will be able to view and manage all their scheduled messages from this section.

Full control over Scheduled Messages

Users will have complete control over their scheduled messages. They can delete a scheduled message at any time before it is sent. If a message is deleted before delivery, the recipient will not receive any notification about it.

The feature is expected to work in both individual and group chats. In group conversations, users will be able to schedule announcements or specific messages in advance.

