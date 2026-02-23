Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: What’s new and should you upgrade?

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 10a has been launched in global markets, including India. This affordable Pixel phone succeeds the Google Pixel 9a, which was introduced last year. While both smartphones feature a similar design, the newer model brings certain hardware improvements. The key question now is whether the Pixel 9a still makes sense after the launch of the Pixel 10a.

Display: Similar panels, higher brightness

Both smartphones feature Actual pOLED displays with nearly identical screen sizes. They support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

However, the Pixel 10a offers improved up to 3,000 nits peak brightness compared to the Pixel 9a’s 2,700 nits, giving it a slight edge in display performance.

Performance and software

Both the Pixel 10a and Pixel 9a are powered by the Tensor G4 chipset. They also include the Titan M2 security chip for enhanced device protection.

Each device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones run on the Android 16 operating system.

Camera comparison

Both smartphones feature dual rear camera setups.

Pixel 10a: 48MP primary camera + 13MP secondary camera

Pixel 9a: 48MP primary camera + 12MP secondary camera

For selfies and video calls:

Pixel 10a offers a 13MP front camera

Pixel 9a includes a 12MP front camera

Battery and charging

Both devices are equipped with a 5,100mAh battery.

However, charging speeds differ:

Pixel 9a supports 23W charging

Pixel 10a supports faster 30W charging

This gives the Pixel 10a an advantage in charging efficiency.

Price in India

The Pixel 10a has been launched at a price of Rs 49,999. The Pixel 9a was also introduced at the same price point.

With similar pricing, buyers may need to consider whether the improved brightness and faster charging of the Pixel 10a justify choosing it over the Pixel 9a.