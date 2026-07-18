Sonam Wangchuk's wife makes big claim: 'No treatment underway, hospital not giving reports also'

New Delhi:

After Delhi Police shifted Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital on 21st day of hunger strike, his wife Gitanjali Angmo on Saturday said Sonam Wangchuk was brought to hospital from the Jantar Mantar site without informing him or without informing her. She said even if Sonam Wangchuk can't join the protest march on July 20, she will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned.

“Just yesterday evening, doctors from Safdarjung Hospital had checked him, and all his vitals were normal. But now they're telling us his potassium has dropped and it's life-threatening. But when we asked to see the report, they are not giving it to us...Even if Sonam can't join the march, I will represent him and lead that march, and it will happen on Monday as planned. It's not that just because they've forcibly brought Sonam here, they can stop it," she said.

High Court order never mandated hospitalisation: Gitanjali Angmo

Gitanjali Angmo further said, "Regarding the High Court order, the order never mandated hospitalisation and it simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order hospitalization. So, this is not in accordance with the High Court order.”

No treatment is underway at hospital right now, says Wangchuk's wife

She added that no treatment is underway right now ad only observation and tests are being conducted, and we are actually going to get the tests done at an external lab.

“Since they aren't providing the reports we requested, and regarding the figures they are citing like the potassium level reaching 2.9. It was 4.3 yesterday, so it couldn't have changed to that today. We want to cross-check this with another lab before administering any medication. He is still fasting; the fast is continuing because he isn't consuming any sugar. He is only taking the water with salt that he was consuming earlier... I am grateful that the government cared enough to bring him here, but we will handle the next steps ourselves; there is no need for government interference in this matter. He is definitely weak and losing muscle mass—which happens during any fast—but he is alert and very strong,” she said.

Safdarjung Hospital issues statement on Sonam Wangchuk's health

In the meanwhile, the Safdarjung Hospital issued a statement on Sonam Wangchuk and said he is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable, Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital early Saturday after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

"Sonam Wangchuck is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said in a statement.

According to the statement, Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at 7.40 am on Saturday. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

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