Want a 30-day plan? Jio’s Rs 365 recharge comes with 25GB data and more

Reliance Jio continues to roll out affordable recharge plans for its users. The telecom operator offers prepaid plans with unlimited calling, data, and additional benefits. The company has recently introduced a low-cost Rs 365 recharge plan that includes calling, data, and free SMS benefits. In addition to this, Jio also offers several other unlimited recharge options that provide long-term calling advantages.

Jio Rs 365 plan: Validity and core benefits

The Rs 365 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days. It offers unlimited voice calling across India along with free national roaming.

Users receive 25GB of high-speed data under this plan, with no daily usage limit imposed by the company. Additionally, subscribers get 100 free SMS messages per day.

Additional benefits under the Rs 365 plan

This prepaid plan also includes talk time worth Rs 7.47. As part of a special offer, users receive a three-month subscription to Jio Hotstar.

Subscribers also get access to Jio TV and Jio AI Cloud, including 50GB of storage on the AI Cloud platform. Furthermore, the plan includes an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini, priced at Rs 35,100.

Jio Rs 349 plan: A cheaper alternative

Apart from the Rs 365 plan, Jio also offers a Rs 349 prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days. This plan provides unlimited calling across India and free national roaming.

It includes 2GB of data per day and 100 free SMS messages daily. Users also get access to Jio’s complimentary apps. Additionally, unlimited data is available for 5G smartphone users.

Under this plan as well, subscribers receive a special offer that includes an 18-month subscription to Google Gemini.