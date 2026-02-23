Apple’s March event expected to bring iPhone 17e, new MacBooks and iPad upgrades

New Delhi:

According to reports, Apple is set to host a “Special Apple Experience” event on March 4. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has not officially confirmed its product launches, Apple journalist Mark Gurman has revealed five products that could be unveiled during the event.

Among the potential launches is the iPhone 17e, Apple’s next-generation non-flagship iPhone. The company may also introduce updates across its iPad, Mac, accessories, and software portfolios.

Event timeline and global showcases

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, published by Bloomberg, Gurman stated that the “Special Apple Experience” will span three days, beginning March 2 and concluding on March 4.

The final day’s events are reportedly scheduled to take place in London, New York, and Shanghai, allowing attendees to experience the new products firsthand.

iPhone 17e launch expected

According to Gurman, Apple may introduce at least five new products during its March launch week, with the iPhone 17e emerging as one of the most anticipated devices.

Initially reported to launch in February as Apple’s next-generation affordable iPhone, the device is now expected to debut during the March event. Reports suggest it may feature a design similar to its predecessor, the iPhone 16e.

Potential upgrades could include the C1X modem for faster connectivity and support for MagSafe charging.

Affordable MacBook could debut

Apple is also reportedly planning to introduce a lower-cost MacBook, expected to be priced around $1,000 (approximately Rs 90,700), potentially making it the most affordable MacBook available.

To maintain competitive pricing, the company may equip the device with the A18 Pro chipset — the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro models. This approach could also result in a smaller display, possibly under 13 inches, making it more compact than the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants.

M5 chipset upgrades for MacBook lineup

Reports also suggest that Apple could unveil MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by the new M5 chip series. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air is likely to receive the standard M5 chip, although no official confirmation has been made. Expectations remain high for significant performance improvements across the MacBook lineup at this event.

iPad updates: A18 and M4 chips expected

On the iPad front, the 12th-generation iPad is expected to feature the A18 chip and support Apple’s intelligence features.

Additionally, the iPad Air may receive the M4 processor, potentially delivering a notable performance boost.

While Apple has not officially announced these products, reports suggest the March “Special Apple Experience” could bring major updates across the iPhone, MacBook, and iPad portfolios.