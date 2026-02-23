iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max may get new bold colour after success of Cosmic Orange

New Delhi:

Reports suggest Apple may unveil a bold new color option with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Traditionally, Apple has offered its Pro models in understated shades such as silver, graphite, and blue. However, the strategy shifted with the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which debuted in Cosmic Orange.

Now, fresh reports indicate that Apple is testing a Deep Red finish for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This move is believed to be influenced by the strong response to the previous orange variant.

Market impact of the Cosmic Orange variant

When Apple introduced the iPhone 17 Pro lineup in Cosmic Orange, the shade initially appeared unusually bright for a high-end device. However, customer response quickly changed perceptions, and the color gained significant popularity.

According to a report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Cosmic Orange model performed well in several markets, particularly in China, where demand was notably high.

This positive reception may have encouraged Apple to experiment further with distinctive finishes for its upcoming flagship models.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: New finish under testing

Reports suggest that Apple is currently testing a new flagship finish for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the company has not officially confirmed the addition, multiple leaks and rumours indicate that the upcoming Pro models may feature this new colour option.

As of now, there is no official statement from Apple regarding the final lineup of finishes.

Will Apple offer both shades?

It remains unclear whether Apple will continue offering the orange variant alongside the new red finish. Since the two shades are relatively close on the colour spectrum, the company may choose to offer only one option.

Earlier rumours also hinted at purple and brown variants for the upcoming Pro models. However, these are said to be variations within a similar tonal family rather than entirely distinct colours.

The potential introduction of a darker red finish would mark a notable shift in Apple’s Pro design strategy, which has traditionally focused on subdued, professional-looking colours. Following the launch of the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple may now be exploring more distinctive finishes for its premium devices.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max expected price in India

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to cost around Rs 1,54,900.

These prices remain unofficial and are based on current expectations.