Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman orders major Army rejig; defence adviser in India recalled

Dhaka:

Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, has approved sweeping changes in the country’s military leadership just days after his government assumed office on February 17. The reshuffle affects several senior positions within the Bangladesh Army, including key operational commands and the country’s top military intelligence agency.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, the changes were issued by Army Headquarters shortly after the new administration took charge. The move is widely viewed as an attempt by the new leadership to strengthen its control over the armed forces by replacing senior officers appointed under the previous administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which followed the removal of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among the most significant appointments is that of Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman, who has been named the new Chief of General Staff (CGS). He previously headed the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC) as General Officer Commanding. He succeeds Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who recently went on retirement leave.

In another key development, Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury has been appointed Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Bangladesh’s premier military intelligence body. He is currently serving as a brigadier general at Army Headquarters and will formally assume the role upon his promotion to major general. He replaces Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an ambassador.

Changes were also made to the position of Principal Staff Officer (PSO). Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan has been relieved of his duties and attached to the foreign ministry ahead of an overseas diplomatic posting. The role has been taken over by newly promoted Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman.

Adviser in India recalled

The government has also recalled Brigadier General Mohammad Hafizur Rahman from his position as defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. He has been elevated to major general and appointed General Officer Commanding of the 55th Infantry Division. Meanwhile, Major General JM Imdadul Islam, who previously commanded the 55th Infantry Division, has been reassigned as Commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre.