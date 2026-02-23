Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda arrive in Udaipur for grand 'Virosh' wedding | Watch

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have arrived in Udaipur ahead of their wedding on February 26. The duo took to Instagram on February 22 and officially announced their union. The actors were greeted by paps upon arrival. Their pre-wedding functions are expected to begin tomorrow, February 24.

Rashmika, Vijay arrive in Udaipur

The soon-to-be-wed couple were all smiles as they arrived at the airport. Rashmika was dressed in a formal pantsuit at the airport. Vijay looked dapper in a black jacket, and sported a moustache as he waved to paps and fans before leaving for the wedding venue. Take a look:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally announce their wedding

On Sunday night, the couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Rashmika and Vijay wedding: Venue and date

While the couple did not reveal their wedding date in the announcement post, a leaked invite from their wedding suggests that Rashmika and Vijay are all set to marry on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is expected to take place at a royal palace, with only family members and very close friends in attendance. A star-studded wedding reception is planned for their industry friends on March 4 in Hyderabad.

