‘ChiChi Call’ viral video scam: How Ghost File fraud is targeting social media users

New Delhi:

A new type of scam has recently surfaced on social media platforms. If you have come across posts mentioning the “ChiChi Call” viral video or a leaked video call involving Vera Hill, you should exercise caution before clicking on them. These posts, which appear to reference a scandal involving a Filipino influencer, are part of a cybercrime operation. The so-called “ChiChi leaked video call” is a Ghost File scam designed to gain access to users’ personal information.

No real footage, say analysts

According to reports, the “ChiChi Call” trend revolves around a fabricated controversy targeting Vera Hill, a popular lifestyle and travel influencer from Siargao, Philippines, who is known online as ChiChi. There is no verified footage of any alleged scandal available anywhere online.

Cybersecurity analysts and fact-checkers state that clips circulating across platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Telegram, and Reddit are either unrelated lookalike videos or heavily edited bait content.

Alleged link to previous Ghost File scam

The syndicate reportedly behind this scam is also alleged to have previously run a similar Ghost File operation targeting Zyan Cabrera using the fabricated “Pinay Gold Medalist” tag.

How the Ghost File scam works

This scam uses SEO poisoning, flooding search results with keyword-stuffed blog posts and social media accounts containing phrases such as “ChiChi video call full” and “ChiChi Vera Hill viral link”.

When an unsuspecting user clicks on these links, they are redirected to a spoofed streaming page. At this stage:

The user’s IP address may be captured instantly.

They may be pushed to a fake Facebook “age verification” login page.

They may be redirected to a credential phishing page.

They may be prompted to install a browser plugin, which is actually malware.

Such malware can log keystrokes and potentially compromise sensitive information, including banking credentials.

Warning signs

Users should be alert to the following red flags:

A Facebook login prompt claiming “age verification”.

Redirect loops through multiple URLs before any content appears.

Prompts asking you to “Install plugin to watch” — this is malware, not a legitimate video player.

Avoid interacting with suspicious links or downloading unknown extensions.

Legal risks of sharing viral content

Creating, distributing, or sharing non-consensual intimate content or deepfakes is a serious offence in India under the Information Technology Act, 2000 (as amended) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sharing the “ChiChi Call” viral video, whether real or fabricated, could expose individuals to legal consequences. Users are advised to verify information carefully and avoid amplifying potentially harmful or illegal content.