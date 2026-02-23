Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026: Claim free diamonds and rewards

New Delhi:

Free Fire MAX has become a massive sensation in the Indian region, captivating players ranging from children to young adults. The game’s impressive gameplay mechanics and high-quality graphics provide a premium experience for its dedicated user base.

By utilising today’s codes, you can acquire items that help improve your in-game performance and skills. In the February 23 release, Garena is offering a diverse range of rewards, including:

Characters and Pets

Exclusive Emotes

Gloo Walls and Gun Skins

Diamonds and Bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026:

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFPLUFBVSLOT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

RD3TZK7WME65

S7DZ4N8RK1XW

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

JHGS6BW7LA8X

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

B6QV3LMK1TP

Important details about redemption

Garena generates these codes using a unique combination of letters and numbers, typically ranging from 13 to 16 characters in length. It is vital to remember that these codes are region-specific; to receive these free items, you must use codes designated for the Indian region. Additionally, these codes are active for a limited time only, so players are encouraged to claim them as soon as possible.

Unlike in-game events, where players must complete a series of difficult tasks to earn gifts, redeem codes have no such conditions, offering a direct way to upgrade your inventory.

Save money with free Diamonds

In the usual course of play, Free Fire MAX items require diamonds, which must be purchased using real money. However, the latest redeem codes are providing free diamonds alongside other rewards. This allows players to acquire premium gear without any financial investment.

To activate these codes and claim your rewards, ensure you visit the official Garena redemption website.

