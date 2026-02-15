iPhone 17e tipped to launch soon: First look and key details surface

New Delhi:

The wait for the iPhone 17e is nearly over. Apple is expected to launch this affordable iPhone globally, including in India, on February 18. The first look of the device has already surfaced, revealing key design elements and features. This upcoming model will serve as an upgrade to the iPhone 16e, which was launched in February last year. Here’s a closer look at what changes and upgrades the new budget iPhone may bring.

iPhone 17e first look: Design and colours

YouTuber Jon Prosser has shared a concept design video of the iPhone 17e, showcasing its expected design and colour options.

According to the video, the iPhone 17e may feature the Dynamic Island for the first time. Unlike its predecessor, the phone is not expected to retain the notch design seen on the iPhone 16e. It is also likely to support Face Unlock and MagSafe charging.

The device could be available in black, white, and lavender colour options.

On the front, the phone is expected to feature a display with extremely thin bezels. The rear panel may house a single camera module, similar to the iPhone 16e, along with an LED flashlight. The left side is expected to include volume buttons and an action button, while the power button will be placed on the right side.

iPhone 17e specifications (Expected)

Recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e may be powered by the A19 Bionic chipset, the same processor used in the iPhone 17 series launched last September.

In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to feature:

48MP rear camera

12MP front (selfie) camera

Apple is also expected to use its in-house C1x chip, which supports satellite connectivity.

Apart from the addition of the Dynamic Island, the display may not receive major upgrades compared to its predecessor.

iPhone 17e expected price and storage

The iPhone 17e could launch at a starting price of $599 (approximately Rs 57,000). It is expected to come with a starting storage option of 128GB.

With a refreshed design, improved chipset, and upgraded camera hardware, the iPhone 17e could strengthen Apple’s position in the affordable premium smartphone segment.