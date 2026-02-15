Premium OnePlus smartphone gets massive Rs 19,000 discount after OnePlus 15R launch

New Delhi:

Following the launch of OnePlus 15R, prices of earlier OnePlus smartphones have started to decline. Premium models such as the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12 are now available at significantly reduced prices. Currently, the OnePlus 12 is receiving a substantial discount on Amazon, bringing this premium smartphone into the mid-budget range.

OnePlus 12 now available at Rs 19,000 less

Amazon is offering up to a 29 per cent discount on the OnePlus 12. Originally launched at an MRP of Rs 64,999, the smartphone is now available for Rs 45,999.

This means buyers can avail a direct discount of Rs 19,000, making it one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals currently available.

OnePlus 12 5G: Variant and pricing details

The discounted price applies to the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in the Glacial White colour option.

After the price cut, the OnePlus 12 5G (12GB + 256GB) is available for Rs 45,999, positioning it as a strong contender in its segment.

OnePlus 12 specifications and features

The OnePlus 12 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 14.

It features a 5400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For audio, the smartphone includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Camera and display details

The phone comes equipped with a powerful rear camera setup, including:

50MP primary camera

64MP periscope telephoto camera

48MP ultra-wide-angle camera

For selfies, it features a 32MP front camera.

The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness of up to 4500 nits. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

With a significant Rs 19,000 discount, the OnePlus 12 emerges as a compelling option for buyers seeking flagship-level performance at a reduced price.