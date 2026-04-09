Six employees of Nashik IT firm arrested in sexual harassment case, Nitesh Rane calls it 'corporate jihad'

Nashik:

A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Nashik where the local police have arrested six people linked to the BPO services of an IT company. They have been accused of sexually exploiting junior-level female employees. According to the complaint filed by some of the women, they were repeatedly harassed within the workplace. Acting on these allegations, Nashik Police took the matter seriously and detained the accused for investigation. As per the information, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to look into the case, and police believe that more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.

Claims of forced religious activities surface

Along with the allegations of harassment, several claims have surfaced suggesting that certain religious activities were taking place inside the office premises. There are also allegations that pressure was exerted on some employees to convert their religion. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane reacted strongly to the issue and described the Nashik incident as "corporate jihad". He said the matter requires serious attention from society. Rane claimed that nearly fifteen victims have submitted complaints and urged other affected women to come forward.

Questions raised about company HR response

Rane questioned the role of the company's HR department and asked why no action was taken if such activities were occurring in the workplace. He said that when the accused were produced before the court, more than six hundred people gathered there. He added that their background should also be checked. Rane said such crowds gather at the funerals of terrorists and it is important to find out who all these people were.

Why is everyone silent now, asks Rane

Nitesh Rane also pointed out that when the case involving Ashok Kharat came to light, no Hindu community member supported him. He questioned why such large crowds appear only in cases related to certain groups. He said that whenever he raises such issues, people accuse him of creating hatred between communities. Police are currently investigating the matter to determine the authenticity of the allegations. It is worth noting that the incident has also triggered political tensions across the state.

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