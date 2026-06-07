Salim Kumar's last movie: Here's the film the veteran Malayalam actor worked on before his death

New Delhi:

The news of the demise of veteran Malayalam actor and National Award winner Salim Kumar has left fans and the film industry in mourning. He passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for pneumonia. He was 56.

Over his career spanning decades, Salim Kumar has worked in more than 300 films. He was best known for his comic timing and his performance in serious roles. Read on to know more about the last movie he worked on.

About Salim Kumar's last movie

For the unversed, the project on which National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar worked was Koodothram. The Malayalam comedy drama was directed by Baiju Ezhupunna and released in theatres on February 12, 2026.

The film is set in the village of Vellimala in Idukki and revolves around the lives of innocent villagers who live closely with nature. It tells a story of faith, struggles, and the belief that goodness always wins in the end.

Koodothram: Cast and crew

Apart from Salim Kumar, the film features Baiju Ezhupunna who also directed the film, Rachel David, Maganti Srinath, Saikumar, Manohari Joy, Joy Mathew, Dinoy Poulose, Veena Nair, Sreejith Ravi, Saju Kodiyan, Sudhi Koppa in key roles.

The music for the film is composed by Gopi Sundar and Shiji Jayadevan and Jisbin Sebastian serves as cinematographers. Whereas Greyson Aca has edited the film.

Koodothram box office performance

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Koodothram collected Rs 50 lakh net in India and grossed Rs 57 lakh. The film’s worldwide total also stood at Rs 57 lakh.

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