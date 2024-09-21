WhatsApp's upcoming feature will allow users to customise app's appearance: Here's how it will work

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become the go-to instant messaging app for smartphone users worldwide. Its user-friendly interface and robust safety features have made it a favourite. To keep up with user needs, the company regularly updates the app. Over the past year, WhatsApp has introduced several exciting features, and now, it's gearing up to unveil a new one for the chat section. The upcoming feature will give users the ability to personalise their chats with different themes, offering a new level of customization. This will not only enhance the user experience but also make chatting more engaging.

As per WABetaInfo, a website known for tracking WhatsApp updates, the feature is currently in development and will soon be available to beta users.

With this new feature, users will be able to choose their favourite colours for chat bubbles and wallpapers from a range of theme options. In simple terms, users will have the ability to customise their chat themes, adding a new level of personalization. WABetaInfo has even shared a screenshot to illustrate this feature.

Once the feature is rolled out, users will have access to various theme options with different colours for message bubbles and wallpapers, allowing them to give their WhatsApp a fresh look.

Meanwhile, the latest update in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.20.3 has introduced a new feature that's not yet visible to users enrolled in the Google Beta Programme. This update allows users to tag their saved contacts in their status updates, known as "mentions."

When composing a status update, users will now see an "@" mention icon in the text field, which enables them to notify their contacts. The tagged contact will receive a message and a notification and will be able to view and reshare the status.

After the update, the tagged contact's name will be displayed below the user's name, but only the user and the tagged individual will be able to see it, ensuring privacy.

ALSO READ: Google Photos' new feature makes sharing photos with friends easier than ever: Here's how to use it