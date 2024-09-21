Google Photos' new feature makes sharing photos with friends easier than ever: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Photo sharing

We often take numerous photos with our friends and family at events and festivals. It's a common practice to request these photos from our friends, who sometimes take their time before sending them. Furthermore, the issue of photo size arises, as platforms like WhatsApp do not support very large photo files. Google has simplified this process with its Google Photos app, allowing users to effortlessly share photos with their friends and family. If you're intrigued by this feature and would like to learn how to enable partner sharing in Google Photos, here's a step-by-step guide on how to do so.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

1. Open Google Photos by visiting photos.google.com or opening the Google Photos app on your device.

2. Tap the share icon next to your Profile Picture to open a menu.

Image Source : FILEHow to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

3. Select "Share with partner" to set up automatic sharing with your partner. This allows them to enjoy all your important memories. You can choose to share all your photos or only photos of specific loved ones.

Image Source : FILEHow to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

4. In the Choose date menu, you can select "All time" to share all your photos or "Since specific date" to share photos from a particular date.

Image Source : FILEHow to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

5. On the next menu, choose the photos you want to share. You can share all the photos or only photos that contain selected people. To share photos containing selected people, you need to activate Face grouping in the Photos settings by going to "Group similar faces."

Image Source : FILEHow to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

6. Finally, tap on "Select partner" and choose them from your phone contacts, or enter their email address.

Image Source : FILEHow to enable partner sharing on Google Photos

