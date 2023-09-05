WhatsApp's latest toggle feature: Know how to manage your video messages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out new feature for managing video messages

WhatsApp, the widely-used instant messaging platform, owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature that allows users to manage instant video messages. This feature comes as part of the latest updates for WhatsApp beta on iOS and Android. Users will now have the option to toggle this feature on or off, providing more control over their messaging experience.

According to the report of WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, users who install the latest WhatsApp beta updates (iOS 23.18.1.70 and Android 2.23.18.21) may notice a new option in their app settings. This toggle allows them to manage instant video messages, which were previously enabled by default and couldn't be turned off.

This development is significant because it caters to user preferences. Some individuals prefer using voice notes over instant video messages, and now they have the choice to disable the feature entirely. The toggle empowers users to make this decision while still maintaining the ability to receive video messages if desired.

The report also mentioned the importance of checking this toggle, even for users who don't intend to disable video messages. Some have reported finding it turned off despite having used video messages in the past.

This feature is currently available to select beta testers who have updated WhatsApp on Android from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp on iOS from the TestFlight app. It will gradually roll out to more users in the coming days.

In addition to this video message management feature, WhatsApp is exploring other enhancements. The platform is testing a multi-account feature, addressing a long-standing user request by allowing multiple accounts on the same device without the need for parallel or cloned apps.

Furthermore, the platform is introducing a redesigned settings interface, aiming to provide users with a more modern and streamlined experience when navigating through the app's various options.

