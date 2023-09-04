Monday, September 04, 2023
     
ChatGPT Classroom integration guide: OpenAI provides educators with valuable resource

An educator advises students to critically assess ChatGPT's responses, stressing that they may not always be reliable. Encouraging cross-verification, this approach cultivates critical thinking, creativity in students and problem-solving, underscoring their significance in the learning process.

OpenAI, a subsidiary of Microsoft, has unveiled a comprehensive guide tailored for educators who wish to incorporate their AI chatbot, ChatGPT, into their classroom settings. This guide includes recommended prompts, an explanation of ChatGPT's functionality and limitations, insights into the effectiveness of AI detectors, and an exploration of potential biases.

The release of this guide is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of educators in utilizing ChatGPT as an educational tool. OpenAI has shared examples of how teachers and professors have already employed ChatGPT in various educational scenarios. For instance, it has been employed to create quizzes, tests, lesson plans, and even facilitate role-playing exercises that simulate challenging conversations.

One educator, Geetha Venugopal from the American International School in Chennai, India, likens teaching students about AI tools to instructing them on responsible internet use. She advises her students to approach ChatGPT's responses critically, emphasizing that its answers may not always be credible or accurate. She encourages students to cross-verify information through other reliable sources. This approach fosters students' critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity skills, reinforcing the importance of these skills in their learning journey.

In addition to supporting educational endeavours, OpenAI has recently launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a business-oriented version of its AI chatbot app. ChatGPT Enterprise offers enterprise-grade security and privacy features, unlimited access to the higher-speed GPT-4, extended context windows for handling longer input, advanced data analysis capabilities, customization options, and more. The offering aligns with SOC 2 compliance standards, ensuring all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest.

This development underscores OpenAI's commitment to facilitating the responsible and effective integration of AI tools in both educational and business contexts. By providing comprehensive resources for educators and tailored solutions for enterprises, OpenAI continues to advance the practical applications of AI technology.

Inputs from IANS

