WhatsApp rolls out Custom Lists: Easily organize and access your chats

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform which has more than two billion users across the world has introduced an exciting new feature for its millions of users across the world. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta announced the new ‘Custom Lists’ feature which enables users to categorize their favourite contacts and groups, by making it easier to access important conversations on the popular messaging platform. This feature is rolling out to Android and iOS users gradually.

What is WhatsApp's new Custom Lists feature?

The Custom Lists feature will let the users create personalized lists of their favourite people and groups. With this option, users can organize contacts based on categories like family, friends, work colleagues, or neighbours. The feature is further expected to improve chat accessibility by letting users easily filter conversations, a great addition for both personal and professional use.

How to create a custom list on WhatsApp

To use the Custom Lists feature, follow the steps below:

Update your WhatsApp to the latest version.

Go to the Chats Tab: Tap the filter bar above the chat list and select the '+' icon. Create your Custom List: Name your list and add contacts and groups as desired. Once created, these Custom Lists will appear at the top of the Chats tab, which will further enable the users to quickly access the selected contacts or groups without having to scroll or search through the entire chat list.

Custom Lists: Simplify your conversations

With Custom Lists, WhatsApp will be offering a new level of organization skill on the platform, and will further make it easier for the users to find specific chats available on their smartphone. Especially when beneficial for users who use WhatsApp for business or group coordination- this new feature will help to streamline communication and improve the overall chat experience for the users.

Now, with a single tap, users will be able to access their essential chats without navigating through a crowded chat list.

