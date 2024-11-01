Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Why is Instagram reducing the video quality on its platform? Shocking reason

Instagram, a popular platform which is known for sharing photos and videos (reels) sharing platform has officially acknowledged that certain videos which were being uploaded to its platform may experience a reduction in video quality. Users have noticed the difference in video resolution, with some expressing frustration over the apparent loss of clarity after uploading them.

As per the company, this reduction has been intentional and it is primarily related to optimizing the user experience and managing storage efficiently.

Why does Instagram compress videos on the platform?

As per the information provided by Instagram, reduction in video quality is a strategy which has been designed to make content more accessible across different devices and as per the internet speeds.

This adjustment will help in minimizing buffering time, which is particularly for users on slower networks.

By compressing videos, Instagram will further aim at ensuring smoother streaming, enabling users to access and view content which is seamlessly, regardless of their internet quality.

What will be the impact on Content Creators and the audience?

This quality reduction in the videos on Instagram may be especially noticeable to content creators and influencers who are relying on high-definition videos for engagement.

Many creators have invested in producing high-quality content only to find it looking compressed or pixelated once uploaded. The platform has advised content creators to upload videos in the recommended format and resolution to mitigate the impact of compression.

Are all videos affected equally?

Instagram notes that video quality could vary on several factors, which will further include the type of device and internet connection.

Typically, videos which were shared through Stories or Reels are more susceptible to compression than videos which are posted as feed posts. The platform has been working to balance quality retention with its streaming and storage limitations.

Instagram to user feedback

In response to user concerns, Instagram has further stated that it is working on improving its compression technology to better preserve video quality without affecting loading speed.

