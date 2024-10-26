WhatsApp introduces Low Light Mode to enhance video quality: How is it different?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging platforms has been constantly introducing new features to enhance the user experience. With Diwali season is on full swing, in India, Meta has worked on the platform to enhance the call quality, by rolling out an exciting new feature that will improve video call quality, especially in low-light conditions.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Low Light Mode on WhatsApp.

Low Light Mode for video calls

Many users have reported the difficulty during WhatsApp video calls in low lighting conditions, where the visibility is really poor. To address the concern, WhatsApp has introduced the Low Light Mode, which has been designed to enhance video quality when lighting is not satisfactory.

This new feature is available for both Android and iOS devices and promises to significantly improve the clarity of video calls.

Improved video call quality in low light

The Low Light Mode ensures that your face remains visible during a video call, even when you are in a poorly lit environment. According to WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, this feature has been spotted on Android Beta version 2.24.20.28. Users will find a light bulb icon in the top-right corner of the screen during a video call, allowing them to turn the low-light feature on or off depending on the room’s lighting.

Low Light Mode: How to use it?

The Low Light Mode is easy to access. When you are on a video call, you will have to simply look for the light bulb icon at the top-right corner of the interface. If your environment is dark, click the icon to enable the Low Light Mode, which will automatically adjust the video quality to brighten your face. If there is sufficient light, you can turn the feature off as needed.

Additional features

This is not it for video calls. In recent updates, the platform has added several enhancements such as a touch-up feature, which enables the users to smoothen their appearance, the ability to change backgrounds, and options to apply filters.

These, altogether aim at making video calls more enjoyable and visually appealing.

