Monday, October 28, 2024
     
  4. Google rolls out Quick Share update for Windows users to fix crashes and Wi-Fi Hotspot issues

Google rolls out Quick Share update for Windows users to fix crashes and Wi-Fi Hotspot issues

This update will address frustrating app crashes that occur when users attempt to connect to Bluetooth or read input files, enhancing the overall stability and reliability of the Quick Share platform.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2024 14:04 IST
Image Source : FILE Google rolls out Quick Share update for Windows

Google has released a new update for its Quick Share app on Windows, aiming to fix several issues that have caused problems for users recently. The latest version, 1.0.2002.2, does not introduce new features but addresses critical bugs, including app crashes and Wi-Fi hotspot recovery errors.

Key bug fixes in the Quick Share update

The update will resolve 12 known issues in the Quick Share app. It was further noticed that it fixed an error that caused the app to crash when dealing with file names containing non-ASCII characters. It also addresses issues related to Wi-Fi LAN advertising, hotspot failures, and preferences saving on certain system configurations.

Fix for crashes and Wi-Fi Hotspot recovery

One of the major fixes in this update will include the Wi-Fi hotspot recovery process, which previously failed if the app was closed during a file transfer. Also, the update will resolve problems with app crashes when connecting to Bluetooth or reading input files.

The full changelog for Quick Share version 1.0.2002.2

  • Fixed the deletion of files received from unknown senders.
  • Resolved crashes caused by file names with non-ASCII characters.
  • Fixed issues with non-ASCII characters preventing files from opening.
  • Improved handling of system configuration preferences.
  • Fixed the Quick Share shortcut icon not appearing in the Start menu.
  • Resolved multiple GATT read errors during Bluetooth discovery.
  • Fixed Wi-Fi LAN advertising bug.
  • Improved Wi-Fi hotspot profile deletion and recovery during file transfers.

Update available now

Windows users can now download the Quick Share update version 1.0.2002.2, following the earlier 1.0.1939.4 update released earlier this month (October 2024), which also focused on bug fixes. The new update ensures a smoother, crash-free experience for those using Google’s file-sharing platform on Windows.

ALSO READ: This National Helpline number will help to combat Cyber Crime, prevent financial loss

With the rising number of cyber crimes taking place across the country, the government of India has taken on a measure and introduced a new helpline- 1930, which will help the victim or their family to file complaints against cyber crime.

ALSO READ: How to get a CONFIRMED TRAIN TICKET for your Diwali and Chhatt travel? Know about IRCTC’s Vikalp Scheme

As Diwali and Chhatt travel picks up, the Vikalp Scheme could be the solution for those still waiting to secure a seat on their desired journey.

