WhatsApp, Messenger get new safety tools to help older adults avoid online scams

New Delhi:

Meta today announced new anti-scam features and awareness initiatives for its WhatsApp and Messenger platforms. The new tools include safety tips to protect users, including senior citizens, from cyber fraud and online scams. This has come at a time when scammers constantly evolve their tactics to evade detection.

New anti-scam features on WhatsApp

On WhatsApp, Meta has launched warnings which will appear when users attempt to share their screens with an unknown contact during a video call. Scammers may pressure their targets to share their screen to trick people into giving away sensitive information, including bank details or verification codes. With this new tool, Meta is trying to give users more context to spot and avoid scams.

In addition, the WhatsApp Privacy Checkup guides users through important privacy settings—like deciding who can add them to groups.

(Image Source : META)New anti-scam features on WhatsApp

New anti-scam features on Messenger

On Messenger, Meta is testing more advanced scam detection in chats. When this is enabled and a new contact sends a potentially scammy message, users will be warned and given an option to send recent chat messages for AI scam review. If a potential scam is detected, users will get more information on common scams, and suggested actions will include blocking or reporting the suspicious account.

(Image Source : META)New anti-scam features on Messenger

Broader security initiatives

On Facebook and Instagram, users can use Security Checkup to review their security settings and get recommendations on security actions like updating their password.

(Image Source : META)Facebook and Instagram security checkup

Meta has also collaborated with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to expand its ‘Scams Se Bacho’ campaign. This expansion includes developing engaging, multilingual video content designed especially for senior citizens, helping them identify, avoid, and report online scams.

Furthermore, Meta has launched awareness and training efforts for senior-focused initiatives like Saksham Senior, which is designed to empower older Indian citizens to confidently navigate the digital world. The program offers accessible learning resources covering technology usage, scam prevention, and misinformation awareness, along with crucial health and digital safety tips.

